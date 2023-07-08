Physical altercation preceded shooting in Seattle's SODO neighorhood

Two people were injured and another person is in custody after the physical fight between three motorcycle riders escalated to a shooting.

SEATTLE — A physical altercation preceded a shooting that injured two people in Seattle's SODO neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at the intersection of Massachusetts Street and 1st Avenue.

Witnesses saw three motorcycle riders in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight. Bystander video showed two of the bikers fighting with a third man who was on the ground shortly before a shot went off.

One man has been arrested and two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Police say there is no danger to the public.



The below video shows a physical altercation and contains strong language:

Video warning. Woman in #Sodo captured a fight between 3 bikers. 2v1 fight ended when someone pulled out a gun and shot. At least one in custody. @SeattlePD on scene. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/N5BQHRdYm4 — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) August 7, 2023

