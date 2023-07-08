Victim killed in south Seattle stabbing, suspect in custody

Police have not released what led up to the deadly stabbing.

SEATTLE — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing early Monday morning in south Seattle, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department said in a tweet just before 5:45 a.m. that the deadly stabbing happened in the 5200 block of 31st Avenue South. The suspect is in custody, SPD said in the tweet.

Investigators have not released what led up to the stabbing or any information on the victim.

The street reopened Monday morning after police arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.