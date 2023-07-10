Man connected to fatal Olympia stabbing gets maximum sentence for charges

Steven Johnson and three of his adult sons were charged in connection with the killing of Nathaniel "Alex" Montoya.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man who pleaded guilty to being connected to a fatal Olympia stabbing was sentenced to the maximum Monday.

Steven Johnson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to evidence tampering and rendering criminal assistance charges related to the killing of Nathaniel "Alex" Montoya. Johnson was sentenced to one year and 364 days, the maximum sentence on both charges.

Judge Sharonda Amamilo ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

Shauna Montoya, the mother of Alex Montoya, said although Johnson received the maximum sentence, "The punishment does not fit the crime."

Days after the murder, police arrested four men in connection with the killing: Johnson, and three of his sons, Kevin, Michael, and Mathew Johnson.

Kevin Johnson was charged with the murder of Montoya. Detectives believe he is the one who stabbed Montoya.

The other two Johnson brothers who were arrested also were charged with evidence tampering and criminal assistance.

According to investigators, the Johnsons had been living in an RV near Shauna Montoya’s West Olympia home for a couple of months.

The Johnsons told detectives someone had banged on their door in the middle of the night telling them to leave the neighborhood.

They drove around looking for that person, and when they saw Montoya walking alone, they attacked him, after presuming he had banged on their door, according to detectives.

“It was a random, senseless act of unthinkable, brutal violence,” said Shauna Montonya, the victim's mother.

Shauna Montoya said her son would not have bothered the men in the RV. She thinks he was just the first person they saw.

She hopes the sons will get longer sentences, especially the one charged in her son’s murder when they go to trial in July.