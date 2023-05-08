Man critically injured in stabbing in Kent

A Des Moines family called an ambulance after a man who had been stabbed was banging on their door in the middle of the night.

DES MOINES, Wash. — A family in Des Moines woke up to a man banging on their door for help after he was critically injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

The 47-year-old man looked for help just before 2 a.m. near 22nd Avenue South and South 252nd Street, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said the neighbors saw blood on the man from a stab wound. Although there was a language barrier, the neighbors knew the man needed help and called an ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe the man was stabbed in Kent not far from his neighborhood.

Officers are searching for surveillance footage that may have shown the incident.

If anyone has information about the stabbing, they are asked to call the tip line for the Kent Police Department, which is taking over the investigation, at (253) 856-5808.

