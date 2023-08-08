Man killed in shooting near T-Mobile Park

This is the second shooting in the SODO neighborhood in the last 24 hours.

SEATTLE — Police said a man was killed in a shooting near T-Mobile Park early Tuesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened near the intersection of South Walker Street and 1st Avenue South in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. Officers found a male victim dead at the scene, which is less than half a mile away from T-Mobile Park.

Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting or any information on the suspects involved.

This is the second shooting in the SODO neighborhood in the last 24 hours. The other shooting was reported along 1st Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street. Two men were injured in an exchange of gunfire resulting from an alleged attempted robbery on Monday.

In the Monday shooting, police said a 48-year-old man was on his motorcycle at the intersection when two other men on motorcycles approached him and attempted to rob him. The attempted robbers allegedly demanded the man give up his clothing and his motorcycle, but he refused.

A physical altercation followed between all three men. The 48-year-old and a 29-year-old suspect drew weapons and shot. The other man, a 38-year-old suspect, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene.

Witnesses who spoke to KING 5 at the scene said they saw the three men in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight. Bystander video showed two of the bikers fighting with the third man who was on the ground shortly before a shot went off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.