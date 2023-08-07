Teens accused in drive-by shooting led officers on chase before car caught fire

The suspects, who are 14, 17, 18 and 19, were booked on charges including drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.

TACOMA, Wash. — Four teens were arrested Monday accused of shooting at a Tacoma officer, leading police on a chase and fleeing on foot before their car caught fire.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a Tacoma Police Department officer was on patrol near South Hosmer Street and 96th Street South when he heard gunshots. Tacoma police said the officer saw a car stop in the roadway and fire several rounds in his direction from an open window.

The officer was not injured.

Another Tacoma police officer found the suspect vehicle and pursued it through the city’s east side, into Pierce County and onto state Route 512. As the suspect car rounded a curve on the Steele Street exit, it ran into a ditch.

The suspects fled on foot, and all four were taken into custody.

The suspect vehicle, which police said was stolen, then caught fire. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to put out the blaze, which police said “spread fast.”

During the chase, police said one of the suspects shot himself in the hand.

Police recovered several firearms from the suspects and booked them into property.

The four suspects, who are 14-, 17-, 18- and 19-year-old males, were sent to the hospital before being booked. Charges include aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, according to Tacoma police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.