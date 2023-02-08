Rainier Beach residents ask about plans to deter gun violence after Safeway shooting injures 5

The Rainier Beach Public Safety meeting happens weekly but had a much larger turnout than usual after five were injured in a shooting at an event to deter violence.

SEATTLE — Community members in Rainier Beach held a public safety meeting Wednesday to get answers after a recent shooting in the Safeway parking lot injured five people.

The Rainier Beach Public Safety meeting has been happening weekly, but Wednesday night’s meeting had a huge turnout from the community and city leaders including Seattle City Attorney Anne Davidson, representatives from the Mayor’s Office, Councilmember Tammy Morales and City Council Candidate Tanya Woo.

Community members asked Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz what his department is doing to help curb gun violence in the area.

Organizers asked KING 5 to not record the meeting so participants could speak freely, but Chief Diaz did speak one-on-one with KING 5 after.

“With a recent level of violence with five people shot, it was important for me to attend,” Chief Adrian Diaz said.

Chief Diaz addressed ways to improve safety after dozens and dozens of bullets were fired into the parking lot during a weekly community outreach event aimed at deterring violence.

“There was a community event going on, you'd think that it would be the safest place and that just didn't occur that night,” Chief Diaz said.

The Seattle Police Department also released edited body cam footage Wednesday evening of its response to help the five people shot Friday.

Since the shooting, SPD has placed its mobile precinct in the parking lot, more officers are present, and it's working with Safeway on its security measures like making sure it has cameras and improving lighting.

Diaz and city leaders also fielded questions about long-term solutions to curb gun violence.

“I think there was a lot of support to make sure that there's a balanced approach in addressing violence. It's community organizations that are working hard to try and allow youth to thrive, but also making sure that there's officers out there and actively engaged in the community,” Chief Diaz said.

While Friday's shooting was the main focus, the meeting highlighted that the violence hasn't stopped and there have been shootings in the neighborhood since then.

Chief Diaz noted an alarming trend he’s noticed similar to Friday’s shooting. Diaz said there’s been an uptick in the number of rounds fired in recent shootings.

“Especially this last month, we've had 18 cases where there have been 20 or more rounds being fired and we could have had a lot more victims out of it," Diaz said. "That's a real big concern of just how many people are literally just having disregard for human life and just shooting people, at people."

Chief Diaz noted the department has recovered 763 guns so far this year and said it’s the most they’ve ever recovered.

The community public safety group noted recent success including efforts to improve safety at the Atlantic City Boat ramp and hopes for similar efforts for Safeway’s parking lot.