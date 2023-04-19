Man killed during Edmonds carjacking

The man was stabbed to death during a carjacking at an Edmonds business complex. The suspect got away in a white Kia Sorento with the plates BTZ2137.

EDMONDS, Wash. — A man was killed during a carjacking in Edmonds on Wednesday night, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The victim was fatally stabbed during the carjacking which took place at around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of a Winco Foods on the 21900 block of Highway 99.

The suspect got away in the victim's Kia Sorento with the Washington license plate BTZ2137, which was last seen fleeing westbound.

The suspect is a 20 to 30-year-old white man who was last seen wearing a gray beanie, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

People are warned not to approach and call 911 if they spot the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.