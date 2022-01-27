Pierce County sheriff's deputy shoots, kills suspect in Parkland

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from their injuries. It's unclear what crime the man was suspected of.

PARKLAND, Wash. — A suspect has died of his injuries after he was shot by a Pierce County sheriff's deputy in the parking lot of a Parkland strip mall Thursday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

Deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man in a vehicle in front of O'Reilly's Auto Parts on the 14900 block of Pacific Avenue around 5:51 Thursday evening, according to PCSD.

Officers made contact with the man in his car. Deputies reported shots were fired around 5:56 p.m.

It's unclear what led the deputy to shoot the man, or what crime he was suspected of. Deputies gave aid to the man, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The man's identity is unknown.

One deputy received minor injuries unrelated to the gunfire.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.