2 killed, 2 injured in separate shootings in King and Pierce counties overnight

Four people were shot in three separate shootings in King and Pierce counties early Friday morning. Two of those people died from their injuries.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two people were killed and two others injured in three separate shootings in western Washington.

The shootings happened in King and Pierce counties early Friday morning.

The first shooting happened in Pierce County at the Rodeway Inn in Fife, located on the 3100 block of Pacific Highway East, before 1 a.m. The Fife Police Department confirmed to KING 5 that one person was shot and killed, but it is unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.

Police said a man was seen fleeing the scene, but it is unknown if they are connected to the shooting. Detectives were called to the scene and were speaking with witnesses. No suspect descriptions have been released, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The second shooting happened in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground at the entrance of Kobe Terrace Park around 2:25 a.m.

Officers began giving the man first aid when they discovered he had been shot. The Seattle Fire Department responded, but the 34-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and the SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene and collected evidence.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The third shooting took place in Federal Way around 3 a.m. According to police, officers found a 26-year-old man with “an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound to his back” on the 3400 block of SW 320th Street.

Shortly after arriving, officers were notified that a 14-year-old male was found shot on the 4600 block of SW 320th Street. According to police, the teen was shot in the lower abdomen and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Way Police Department said both the 26- and 14-year-old “appear to have been involved in one shooting incident.” Police believe the shooting took place on the 3400-3500 block of SW 320th Street.

Both men who were shot were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.