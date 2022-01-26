String of crimes being investigated in Seattle's University District

Assaults and attempted robberies have been reported in the University over the past few days.

SEATTLE — Police say there's a possible connection between a series of crimes in Seattle's University District.

Those crimes include at least two assaults and a carjacking between Monday and Tuesday.

It began shortly after 5 p.m. when four men reportedly assaulted a 23-year-old in the 4500 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. The suspects left the victim unconscious.

About 45 minutes later, two women were walking in the same area when three men and a woman in a Mercedes sedan pulled up near them in an alley. The female suspect grabbed one of the women and punched her in the face. One of the men used a stun gun on the victim.

The suspects fled when an uninvolved group approached the alley and surprised the suspects.

Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports of two unsuccessful carjackings in the area.

Around 11:45 p.m., two men pulled guns on employees during a robbery at a restaurant in the 4200 block of University Way Northwest. The suspects robbed the employees in a back room and fled with their phones and wallets.

On Tuesday, a carjacking was reported around 5:45 p.m. A food delivery driver reported two men pulled him out of his vehicle in the 4700 block of University Way NE. One suspect used a stun gun on the victim. The other brandished a knife.