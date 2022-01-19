One person shot, injured near busy downtown Seattle intersection

SEATTLE — One person was shot and injured near a busy downtown Seattle intersection only a few blocks away from Pike Place Market Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.
The person was reportedly shot in the hip around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The victim, identified as a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified or if anyone is in custody for the shooting.
Seattle police said officers are still investigating the incident and plan to release more details Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
