One person shot, injured near busy downtown Seattle intersection

One person was shot in the hip near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street according to the Seattle Police Department.

SEATTLE — One person was shot and injured near a busy downtown Seattle intersection only a few blocks away from Pike Place Market Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The person was reportedly shot in the hip around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The victim, identified as a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified or if anyone is in custody for the shooting.

Seattle police said officers are still investigating the incident and plan to release more details Wednesday evening.

Officers are investigating a shooting at 3rd/Pike. One person reportedly injured. More information as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 19, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.