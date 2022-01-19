If Seattle doesn't crack down on crime, business owner says he's 'out of here'

Jay Ashberg, the owner of Seattle Shirt Company, said his business has been 'hit' multiple times in just a few months.

SEATTLE — A long-time Seattle business owner is sounding off after he said his business has been "hit" by crime seven times in the past three months alone.

This past weekend, Jay Ashberg, the owner of Seattle Shirt Company, said there were back-to-back burglaries at his store.

The Seattle Shirt Company is located on the corner of First Avenue and Pike Street. Ashberg is still in shock of how far he believes Seattle has fallen.



"This city is unrecognizable to what it was even five years ago, between the homeless and the lack of police, the whole defund the police, decriminalize, it doesn't work," Ashberg said.

Ashberg said these are contributing factors to the large number of businesses closing throughout the city. It's also the reason why he said his business has been "hit" by crime seven times in the past three months, with people vandalizing and stealing from his store.

"We lost probably between seventeen and nineteen thousand dollars - between the cash, the damage to the property and the merchandise," Ashberg said.

The Seattle Police Department acknowledges property crime in the downtown core increased in 2021.

City Attorney Ann Davison sent KING 5 this statement below regarding property crime:

“I have heard from many small business owners about the challenges that they are facing as they struggle to rebuild after the pandemic. Property crime shouldn't be another hurdle as small businesses try to stay afloat. This is one of the many reasons why prosecuting misdemeanors matters. These business owners, as everyone, deserve a criminal justice system that keeps their business and employees safe.

The City Attorney's Office is in the midst of creating a plan to address the significant backlog of cases and it is my intention that crimes, including property destruction, will soon be prosecuted in a timely manner rather than waiting at the end of an almost two-year backlog.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with Mayor Bruce Harrell's office sent KING 5 this message:

“The mayor believes it's critical that this kind of crime be addressed and that visible progress be made.

"Broadly on crime and public safety, the mayor continues to advocate that SPD must have adequate staffing resources, so they can both swiftly respond when public safety issues and emergencies arise and conduct the thorough investigations that lead to better outcomes in the long term.

"The mayor is planning to convene, before the end of the month, a meeting with the City Attorney's Office, the Municipal Court, and members of the criminal defense bar with the purpose of understanding the current landscape around these kinds of crimes in the City and determining a plan that ensures future progress. Simply put, the mayor believes there must be an effective and collaborative strategy in place so those committing crimes are held appropriately accountable and so there are deterrents to prevent future crime.”