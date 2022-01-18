Everett bar owner held on $1 million bail, faces 10 counts of second-degree rape

Christian Sayre was previously arrested in October 2021 after victims came forward saying they were sexually assaulted after going to The Anchor Pub.

EVERETT, Wash. — The owner of The Anchor Pub in Everett is being held on $1 million bail after he was charged with 10 counts of second-degree rape.

Christian Sayre, 35, was arrested Jan. 14 and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Sayre's trial is set to begin Feb. 25.

The investigation into Sayre began in September 2021, when detectives identified and investigated multiple cases of alleged sexual assault with Sayre as the suspect, according to charging documents. It initially began with a follow-up on a sexual assault that occurred in February 2020.

From there, other victims were identified. Reports indicated 20 cases were opened investigating Sayre for sexual assault or related offenses, according to charging documents.

The locations of the incidents were centered around the pub and Sayre's apartment, which is nearby.

Sayre was originally arrested in October 2021 after male and female victims came forward saying they believed they were assaulted after going to the pub. Victims told detectives they had only a few drinks, blacked out and had no recollection what happened next.

In the fall, the owner was released on bail while awaiting charges to be filed.

Special Assault Unit detectives served a search warrant at the pub and the owner’s home in November, which uncovered evidence linking the owner to “numerous” sexual assaults, according to police.

Everett police say they have evidence for an additional nine counts of sex crimes, but charges couldn’t be filed due to the statute of limitations or some cases needing more information.

Investigators also believe there may be other victims in Washington County, Oregon, which is outside Portland. KING 5’s sister station KGW reports investigators have identified multiple victims dating back to 2022.