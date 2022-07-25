Mount Vernon Walmart shooting suspect turns himself in

A 16-year-old was booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention Sunday evening.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy turned himself in for his alleged involvement in the shooting at a Mount Vernon Walmart on July 17.

The court granted investigators a 30-day Magistrates Warrant to hold the suspect while they gather more information about the shooting that left five people injured.

A third suspect is still at large.

"Although we're still early on in the investigation, we've made significant progress this past week," Sergeant Mike Don said. "We appreciate the patience from our community and cooperation we've received."

The shooting happened July 17 about an hour before the store closed for the night. Three gang members confronted rival gang members in the Walmart, and multiple shots were fired, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.