Customer, employee among 5 injured in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting

Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Mount Vernon Walmart. Police said the shooting happened after an altercation between two groups of men.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Five people were injured in a shooting inside a Mount Vernon Walmart Sunday night.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart located on the 2300 block of Freeway Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a “Weapon Offense” call with reports of shots being fired inside the building.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with a different group of men who were already inside. Police said shots were fired during the altercation.

Mount Vernon police said five people were injured in the shooting, including a 72-year-old man who was a customer at the store and a 24-year-old employee. The other three people injured were all 19-year-old men who were involved in the altercation, police said.

Police said three people were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital by medics and two others arrived in private vehicles. The current conditions of those injured are currently unknown.

“There is no indication that this was a situation where individuals entered the store intending an active threat event,” Mount Vernon police said in a press release.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon police 24-hour dispatch information number at (360) 428-3211 or (360) 336-6271 during business hours.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.