1 arrested in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting, 2 still at large

Police are still searching for two suspects in a gang-related shooting at a Walmart in Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash — One suspect in a shooting that injured five people at a Walmart in Mount Vernon was arrested Friday.

Mount Vernon police are still searching for two other suspects, who are both juvenile males and have been identified.

Search warrants were executed at two different locations in Mount Vernon Friday morning, and the suspect surrendered to police. Firearms and evidence were also found during the operation.

The shooting happened July 17 about an hour before the store closed for the night. Three gang members confronted rival gang members in the Walmart, and multiple shots were fired, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Witnesses told KING 5 that after the gunshots rang out, people started screaming and running toward the front doors.

Three of the involved members, all 19 years old, were injured along with a 76-year-old customer, who was shot in the leg as he fled, and a 24-year-old security guard, who was shot numerous times, according to police.

The suspect was booked into the Skagit County Juvenile Detention on the investigation of five counts of first-degree assault.

Anyone with information about the shooting or information that would help investigators should contact Mount Vernon police at (360) 336-6271 or call the 24-hour dispatch information line at (360) 428-3211.