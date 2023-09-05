Medical examiner rules man's death in Wallingford house fire a suicide

The King County Medical Examiner found that 48-year-old Salvatore Ragusa died of smoke inhalation and acute asphyxia in the Sept. 2 fire.

SEATTLE — One man's death has been ruled a suicide in a Wallingford house fire that killed three other people.

Police said one deceased adult was found in the front and another in the back of the house. An infant and another child were also found dead, along with a dog.

The King County Medical Examiner found that 48-year-old Salvatore Ragusa died of smoke inhalation and acute asphyxia in the Sept. 2 fire.

Causes of death and identification of the other people who died in the fire have not been released.

Seattle police said officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of North 48th Street at around 9 a.m. for a reported shooting. Police said a child escaped the home, contacted a neighbor, called 911 and reported that there was a deceased person in the house.

Police said officers arrived on the scene within five minutes but could not enter the home and reported that it was engulfed in flames.

SPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Ragusa pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic violence in 2020; second-degree reckless burning and third-degree malicious mischief.

As part of the guilty plea, he had 24 months of supervision. He also had to follow a treatment plan and surrender weapons, as part of standard Mental Health Court conditions.