1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shooting at Lynnwood park

Police did not release any suspect information.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and at least 2 people injured late Monday night at a public park.

The shooting occurred at Lynndale Park, and Lynnwood police confirmed that 2 people were transported to local hospitals.

No information was provided on whether a suspect was identified or arrested, but Lynnwood police did say they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

