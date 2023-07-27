Three people shot in Lynnwood drive-by shooting; victims uncooperative with deputies

All three victims have been uncooperative with Snohomish County Sheriff's Office officials, who believe the shooting is gang-related.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Three people were injured in a Lynnwood drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirms.

Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the 3400 block of 158th Street SW after reports of shots fired. Three victims with gunshot wounds were found at the scene, and all three were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims were 16 and 17 years old. The age of the third victim is still unknown.

The suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle, and there was no additional description provided by authorities or witnesses. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, SCSO confirmed.

All three victims have been uncooperative with the investigation to this point, and SCSO says it believes the shooting "is gang-related."