One of two Lynnwood roommates pleads guilty to charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Tucker Weston of Lynnwood pleaded guilty to two charges, assault on a federal officer and civil disorder, on Monday in federal court.

SEATTLE — One of two roommates from Lynnwood pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to his actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tucker Weston, 34, entered his plea in the District of Columbia on two charges: assault on a federal officer and civil disorder.

Weston was charged in Oct. 2022 alongside his roommate 33-year-old Jesse Watson, whose case is still pending. Weston was initially charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, and Watson was charged with misdemeanors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Weston and Watson, who are roommates, traveled together to Washington D.C.

Weston is accused of removing a police barricade to allow rioters to advance on the Capitol and shoving police officers during a confrontation on the West Front. Investigators say Weston entered the Capitol Building at about 3:14 p.m. through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door and left shortly afterward.

After law enforcement officers removed Weston from the North Portico, he traveled to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds and joined a group of rioters in vandalizing media equipment. Court documents say Weston walked away after another rioter gave him a bag of stolen equipment.

Watson is accused of entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at about 3:09 p.m. and helping someone else display a banner on a pillar. Watson left 12 minutes later through a broken window, according to investigators.