Lynnwood roommates charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Tucker Weston and Jesse Watson were arrested Oct. 19 in Lynnwood. Weston is accused of shoving a police officer during the Capitol siege.

SEATTLE — Two men from Lynnwood have been charged for their actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tucker Weston, 34, and Jesse Watson, 33, were arrested Oct. 19 in Lynnwood. They appeared in the Western District Court of Washington and were released pending further proceedings in Washington, D.C.

Weston was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, and Watson was charged with misdemeanors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Weston and Watson, who are roommates, traveled together to Washington D.C.

Weston is accused of removing a police barricade to allow rioters to advance on the Capitol and shoving police officers during a confrontation on the West Front. Investigators say Weston entered the Capitol Building at about 3:14 p.m. through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door and left shortly afterward.

Watson is accused of entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at about 3:09 p.m. and helping someone else display a banner on a pillar. Watson left 12 minutes later through a broken window, according to investigators.

Weston is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses. Watson is charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

More than 880 people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including 270 people who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Of those arrested, at least 15 are from Washington state. One of the most prominent arrests was that of Ethan Nordean, a Proud Boy from Auburn who federal prosecutors say was “in charge” for the riot.