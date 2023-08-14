2 people hospitalized after north Lynnwood crash on SR 525

The driver of a broken-down vehicle was hit after exiting his car on the roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash — Two people were hospitalized overnight after a man whose car had broken down on State Route 525 was hit by another driver.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 25-year-old driver's vehicle had broken down on SR 525, and the driver had exited the vehicle while it was in the roadway.

A 58-year-old driver ended up striking both the driver and his vehicle just before midnight. Both the 25-year-old driver and a 21-year-old female passenger who was inside his vehicle at the time were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The roadway was re-opened overnight after closing while the accident was under investigation.