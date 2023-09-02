2 adults, 2 children found dead after reported shooting, house fire in Wallingford

Police said officers arrived on the scene within five minutes but were unable to enter the home and reported that it was engulfed in flames.

SEATTLE — Two adults and two children are dead after a reported shooting and house fire in Wallingford Saturday morning, according to Seattle police.

Seattle police said officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of North 48th Street at around 9 a.m. for a reported shooting. Police said a child called 911 and reported that there was a deceased person in the house.

Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to gain control of the fire by 9:30 a.m.

Police said one deceased adult was found in the front and another in the back. A deceased infant and child were also found, along with a dog.

The 11-year-old who called 911 is okay, police said.

