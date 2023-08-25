Woman killed in Renton house fire

Another woman was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center with burn-related injuries.

RENTON, Wash. — A woman was killed in a Renton house fire and another victim was hospitalized overnight Friday, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 12300 block of SE 166th Street just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found a fully engulfed home and had to battle the flames outside.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters went inside the home to find two victims. One of the women was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center for burn injuries, officials said.

Fire inspectors are investigating what caused the house fire. Investigators have not said where the fire started in the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.