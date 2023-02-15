Man shot 3 times in south Seattle attempted robbery with kids nearby

The victim's wife and kids were not harmed in the shooting.

SEATTLE — A man was shot three times late Tuesday night in south Seattle after an attempted robbery with his wife and kids nearby, Seattle police confirmed.

Just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of South Thistle Street for reports of a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to each leg and one to his foot was found. The man had already applied his own tourniquet to one of his legs, and officers provided additional first aid until the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim told police he had just arrived home with his wife and two kids when he and his wife were approached by two suspects who demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

Gunfire was exchanged after the victim pulled out his own weapon, and the suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.

The victim's wife and children were unharmed in the shooting.