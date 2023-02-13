Man shot in Sammamish home invasion, robbery

Investigators said the suspects fled the home and have not been found.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Deputies are searching for suspects accused of shooting a man inside his Sammamish home overnight Monday.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) was called just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a home invasion shooting and robbery in the 22500 block of 2nd Street in Sammamish. A family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition, according to KCSO.

Investigators said the suspects fled the home and have not been found.

Major Crimes detectives have been at the home for over five hours investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.