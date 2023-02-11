Kent police seeking information about fatal shooting

The shooting happened at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday in an apartment complex parking lot, according to police.

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for information related to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

According to KPD, A 911 caller reported that they heard a gunshot and saw a person laying in the parking lot. Officers were then dispatched to an apartment complex at the 23900 block 111th Pl. SE.

Upon arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the head, who was deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as a 26-year-old Renton man.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KPD tip line at (253) 856-5808, email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.