Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night.

The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives learned that the homicide may have occurred at another location in Des Moines near the Bay Club Apartments, which is fewer than one mile away from where officers responded to.

Officials said South 224th Street between Pacific Highway South and 24th Avenue South was expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation, but the roadways are now open.

Investigators said they have no suspects but are asking any witnesses in the homicide to call the Des Moines Police Department Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or email phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.

