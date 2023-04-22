Man charged for allegedly stalking, attempting to kill homeless women in Kent

James-David Joseph Algarin was arrested at Sea-Tac International Airport on Thursday and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

KENT, Wash. — A Kent man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stalked two homeless women before shooting them last year.

James-David Joseph Algarin was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, both counts including a firearm enhancement, on Friday following a year-long investigation.

Algarin was arrested at Sea-Tac International Airport on Thursday and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

According to court documents, investigators were able to use surveillance video, phone data and witness statements to identify Algarin as the suspect in two shootings that occurred on April 14, 2022.

The documents said Algarin was captured in surveillance video talking with a woman before shooting at her in an area known for its homeless population. Algarin allegedly returned to the same location later and shot another round at her, striking her at least once. She was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, where she later recovered.

The second shooting occurred less than an hour later. Court documents said Algarin’s vehicle is seen on surveillance video approaching a woman walking down a dark street in Kent. The vehicle was captured following the woman for some time before she can be seen leaning into it and later quickly running away.

The documents said Algarin fired several rounds from different positions and eventually struck the woman’s leg. Surveillance video reportedly shows the woman limping as she tried to flee before being struck by another round in the head and falling to the ground.

At the time, the woman was not expected to survive her injuries but did later recover. The documents said she sustained devastating long-lasting injuries.

Investigators believe Algarin went to his home in between the first and second shooting to obtain his AR-15.

The documents said detectives were not initially able to gain access to Algarin’s phone, which prolonged the investigation. Once accessed, investigators said they were able to use location data to place Algarin at the crime scene.

The court documents also revealed text messages Algarin allegedly sent including "time for a murder" and "less homeless ppl."