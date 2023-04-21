3-year-old shot in Tukwila in critical condition

The 3-year-old toddler was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUKWILA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a toddler was reportedly shot and taken to a fire station Friday morning, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Tukwila police said officers began to respond to the incident after a series of 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood at around 9:30 a.m. They said a woman could be heard screaming in the background during the 911 calls.

Firefighters told KING 5 that as they were about to respond to the incident, a woman approached the Tukwila Fire Department Station 53 with the toddler. According to police, officers saw a vehicle fleeing from the fire station as they arrived.

Life-saving efforts began and the toddler was transported to the hospital. The 3-year-old toddler was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center.

The Tukwila Police Department's Major Crimes Unit detectives will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.