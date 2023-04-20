Suspect in road rage shooting near Kent arrested

The shooting occurred between Kent and SeaTac around 4:40 p.m. on March 15. The victim of the shooting was left with life-altering injuries.

KENT, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested for a road rage shooting near Kent that left a man with "life-altering injuries."

On Thursday, the suspect was booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault.

On March 15 at around 4:30 in the afternoon, police started getting reports of two cars driving erratically on I-5 North between Kent and SeaTac near 216th Street. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the victim.

The victim of the shooting then crashed into the barrier. The suspect then fled the scene.

A tip clued investigators in to the suspect's identity. They reached out to local agencies to locate him and he was found at Harborview Medical Center. The King County Sheriff's Department was there investigating a different shooting where the suspect was the victim.

Washington State Patrol troopers were assigned to the suspect until his release from the hospital. He was then booked into jail.

Following the March road rage shooting, all lanes of northbound I-5 were closed for about 30 minutes. Traffic was diverted off I-5 to State Route 516, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The HOV and two left lanes were open by approximately 6 p.m.

All lanes were back open by 7:30 p.m.

The shooting and investigation created a backup about 5 miles long.