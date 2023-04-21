Husband shoots wife, 2 adult children after argument in Maple Valley

The three family members are hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A Maple Valley man is in custody Friday after police said he shot his wife and two adult children following an argument.

Authorities said an argument started between the husband and wife just after midnight. Police responded to a home along the 23000 block of SE 260th Street to find three victims in the shooting.

The three family members were taken to Harborview Medical Center, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The husband is in custody, according to police. The King County Major Crimes Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.