2 overnight shootings in Kent leave 2 women in critical condition

Two women were found with gunshot wounds less than a mile apart in Kent late Thursday night.

KENT, Wash. — Two women were shot at two different locations in Kent late Thursday night.

The Kent Police Department said officers responded to the Metro Park and Ride at 902 W. James Street around 11 p.m.

On arrival, they found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Then at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Central Avenue S for another shooting. They again found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

KING 5 learned at the scene that the victim on Central Avenue was 28 years old and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The two shootings occurred less than a mile from one another.

Police said there was still limited information regarding the shootings as of 10 a.m. Friday and that the investigation was ongoing.

The shooting investigations occurred amidst a pursuit early Friday morning that led King County deputies from Maple Valley into Kent.

Two burglary suspects were eventually taken into custody after losing control of their vehicle about 4 miles north of the two shooting scenes.

Kent police, along with various other agencies, assisted in the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department.