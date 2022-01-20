Police officer shoots, kills suspect in Lacey

Police have not revealed what led up to the shooting or specified what crime the deceased was suspected of.

LACEY, Wash. — A Lacey police officer has shot and killed a suspect Thursday night, the department confirmed.

The shooting occurred near 66th Street Southeast and Axis Avenue, according to the Lacey Police Department.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or given details on what led up to the shooting.

Police have also not specified what crime the deceased was suspected of.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.