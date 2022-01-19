One person with serious injuries after shooting in Tacoma Mall parking lot

An off-duty Tacoma police officer reported hearing shots fired in the Tacoma Mall parking lot around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

TACOMA, Wash. — One person has serious injuries after a shooting in the Tacoma Mall parking lot Wednesday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

A Tacoma police officer working off duty at the mall reported hearing shots fired in the parking lot around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The officer found a man on the ground outside on the north side of the mall, according to the department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not shared information about possible suspects.

