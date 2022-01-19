One person with serious injuries after shooting in Tacoma Mall parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. — One person has serious injuries after a shooting in the Tacoma Mall parking lot Wednesday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
A Tacoma police officer working off duty at the mall reported hearing shots fired in the parking lot around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The officer found a man on the ground outside on the north side of the mall, according to the department.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not shared information about possible suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.