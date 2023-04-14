Kirkland hit-and-run on bicycle under investigation; victim has serious injuries

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Kirkland.

Police are investigating the collision on eastbound NE 85th Street, and that section of roadway was closed for several hours.

The person on the bicycle was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

No identifying information was available on the victim, and Kirkland police are still looking for a suspect.