WSP searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Enumclaw

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Police are looking for a suspect who hit and killed a pedestrian in Enumclaw on Saturday morning.

The crash happened between 1 and 8 a.m. on State Route 164 just west of 228th Avenue Southeast, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says they are looking for a black 2014 to 2020 Acura MDX SUV with silver trim. The Acura will have damage to the front driver's headlight area and will be missing part of the driver's side bumper, mirror and door handle.

Here is an example of the vehicle Washington State Patrol is looking for in connection to the fatal hit-and-run:

Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking any witnesses or anyone with information on this incident. To report information, email Detective Ford at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

