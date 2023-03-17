Woman found dead after hit-and-run collision in Seattle

The 40-year-old victim was found late Thursday night in the SODO neighborhood.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a suspect who killed a woman in a hit-and-run on Thursday night in the SODO neighborhood.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers heard a collision and responded to the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Lander Street, They found a 40-year-old woman in the roadway unresponsive.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Seattle fire personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.

SPD says it is looking for a white 2015-2023 Dodge Charger with significant front-end damage that was last seen fleeing at a high rate of speed from the scene.