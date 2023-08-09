King County authorities seize nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills during investigation

The operation targeted a suspected narcotics trafficker in the cities of Shoreline, Burien, White Center and Seattle.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office and Shoreline Police Department seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills during a multi-agency operation on Aug. 3.

The seizure was part of Operation Jade and is one of the largest drug seizures for the King County Sheriff's Office to date.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the operation seized 290,000 fentanyl pills, 9.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 5.7 pounds of heroin, a pound of cocaine, more than $52,000 in cash and one stolen firearm.

The Shoreline Police Department and Narcotics Detection K9 Quinn assisted in the operation which targeted a suspected trafficker in the cities of Shoreline, Burien, White Center, and Seattle.

The sheriff’s office said the amount of fentanyl seized was enough to cause more than 2 million lethal doses. The narcotics totaled more than $1.2 million in value.

“In this one operation, the Sheriff’s Office stopped enough fentanyl to take the lives of millions of people. King County will not stop in this fight, and we’re working around the clock, through law enforcement, public health, and human services to protect people from this deadly toxin,” said King County Executive Constantine.

