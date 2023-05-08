Mother of 3 shot and killed in Kent as the city is seeing alarming increase in murder cases

There have been 17 homicides as of the end of June. That’s compared to nine homicides for all of 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is still searching for the suspected shooters that killed 48-year-old Amy Dyke.

“I just think about how she's not going to get to see me get married or have kids or anything,” said 18-year-old Lyndsey Dyke, Amy’s daughter.

Lyndsey's mom did get to see her recently graduate high school, but less than two months later she was shot and killed.

“The night before we had a family dinner at my apartment. It was probably the first family dinner we've had in over a year,” Lyndsey said.

Lyndsey said her family has been experiencing homelessness and things were starting to get better. Then on July 27, she got the worst call of her life.

“It was Kent police saying I’m with your brother Derrick. He wants to talk to you. My brother is screaming saying, 'Mom just got shot in the head, mom just got shot in the head',” Lyndsey recalled.

According to KPD, shortly before 2 a.m. Amy was shot in a parking lot off SE 240th Street in Kent's East Hill neighborhood.

Lyndsey said she had just left her mom there minutes before the shooting happened. Amy was rushed to the hospital where she died the next day.

“She was still young, always loving, and put others before herself,” Lyndsey said.

Three siblings are now without a mom, including Lyndsey's 21-year-old brother Ethan who has Down syndrome. His mother was his main caregiver.

“He hasn't asked for mom ever since and has been letting me, my other brother, and my dad take care of him. That was like my brother's best friend,” Lyndsey said.

This isn't the only family coping with loss. According to Kent Police Chief Raphael Padilla, during a recent city council meeting, there have been 17 homicides as of the end of June.

Padilla said two of the deaths were not considered crimes and both involved police officers. That’s compared to nine homicides for all of 2022.

Kent Police said it is looking for three suspected shooters in connection to Amy’s murder. The suspects are described as three males ages 17-25.

Lyndsey is working to find stable housing so her family can all live together again, and for now, are cherishing those final moments.

“Little did we know that family dinner we had the night before was the last time we really got to be together,” Dyke said.

Lyndsey started a GoFundMe to help pay for her mother’s funeral services and help her family start over.