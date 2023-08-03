Police urge Bellevue businesses to be cautious after recent string of burglaries

Bellevue police advise business owners to lock up cash and post signs stating there’s no cash on the premises.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is urging business owners to take precautions following a recent string of burglaries.

Businesses are urged to lock up cash and post signs stating there’s no cash on the premises. This comes after six burglaries were reported in downtown Bellevue from July 19-24. The suspect smashed the doors of the business and stole cash. Police also believe he staged a car to flee the scene quickly.

Authorities believe a single suspect is responsible for the break-ins. In each case, the suspect wore all-black clothing, a facemask, and a cross-body bag.

“We urge businesses to lock up all cash, deposit it or remove it from the premises,” said Investigations Captain Joe Nault. “It’s also a good idea to prominently post that there is no cash in the business. If possible, invest in a security alarm and camera system. You don’t want to be an easy victim.”

Those with any information about these burglaries or the suspect are asked to call the police non-emergency number (425) 577-5656 or email BPDTips@belleveuwa.gov.

Three men were arrested earlier this summer in connection to a string of residential and small business burglaries across western Washington, including Bellevue. Those men are believed to be part of an organized crime ring responsible for 200 burglaries since 2021, resulting in more than $4 million in losses in cash and jewelry. The case is still an active investigation.

