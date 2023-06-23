3 men arrested in connection to more than 200 burglaries, millions of dollars in losses

The multi-agency investigation is still active. Officials say more arrests and charges are expected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Three men are behind bars in connection to hundreds of burglaries across western Washington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said three men were arrested leaving their Seattle home Thursday night and are believed to be part of an organized crime group from South America responsible for 200 burglaries since 2021, resulting in more than $4 million losses in cash and jewelry.

Three months ago, Hosoonyi Korean restaurant was burglarized and believed to be connected to burglaries targeting the Asian community.

“You just feel violated and it’s not acceptable,” Sol Im said.

Sol Im’s parents own the restaurant and thieves got away with sensitive tax and identity information.

“This isn't a big corporation, this is literally a small mom-and-pop restaurant and we know these people are working day and night to get by basically,” she said.

Now, three men are behind bars in connection to break-ins from South Seattle to Whatcom County.

Snohomish County detectives started investigating in November 2021, after 20 similar burglaries occurred at homes of Asian families.

“They seem to target similar families and their method of entering the home seems to be very similar,” said Courtney O’Keefe, spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives started talking with other agencies and connected the suspects to break-ins across Western Washington.

"It's terrifying. It is scary to have your home broken into and burglarized and these three suspects along with a group of individuals have impacted over 200 households that are region," O'Keefe said.

An extensive multi-agency investigation including Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood PD, Bellevue PD, King County Sheriff’s Office, Bellingham PD, and Homeland Security lead to an arrest. Detectives had found enough probable cause evidence through search warrants, video evidence, physical evidence, undercover operations, and cell phone data.

The suspects will be transferred to the Snohomish County Jail and more arrests and charges are expected.