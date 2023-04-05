Bellingham burglary suspects target homes of Asian business owners

Police say the thieves enter from the backyard, steal jewelry and cash.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A task force is investigating a series of burglaries across northwestern Washington, in which the homeowners were of Asian descent.

Bellingham Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday that a group of burglars are targeting the homes of business owners of specifically Southeast and Southwest Asian descent.

The burglars are using trail systems to enter backyards and break into homes near green belts, according to police.

Bellingham Police Department has a detective division investigating burglaries that have occurred in the area since December 2022, that they suspect are related to this burglary group.

Bellingham police say that most burglaries occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and offered safety measures homeowners can take to help protect their homes and valuables.

Safety Tips

Secure valuable items such as jewelry in a safety deposit box. The suspects have been targeting safes within the homes.

Keep lights on both in and outside the house. This may deter burglars from entering.

Mount cameras on the exterior of the house, both in the front and the back. The burglars have been entering through the backyard, but cameras on the front may catch vehicles or suspicious behavior.

If you see an unknown vehicle or suspicious people in the area, call 911. The suspects have been seen wearing dark clothes with full-face masks.

Photograph any valuables, including jewelry, to help in the potential recovery of the items.

Information