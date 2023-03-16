Man charged in violent Sammamish home invasion pleads not guilty

Rickey Delisle Haines faces charges of assault and burglary in the first degree.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — One of four suspects believed to be involved in a violent home invasion in Sammamish in February pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Rickey Delisle Haines, 38, faces charges of assault and burglary in the first degree after he and three other men allegedly broke into a Sammamish home and exchanged gunfire with one of the residents on Feb. 16.

Haines is being held on $2 million bond.

The other three suspects have not been caught.

According to charging documents, Haines and three other suspects approached the front door of a Sammamish home and covered the Ring camera positioned in the entryway. The owner of the home observed the front door being kicked down and said the suspects fired at him as he ran past the door toward his bedroom.

The homeowner's son saw the men enter and told police he shot the second one that came through the door. One suspect then shot back at the son, hitting him twice.

The suspects then fled, and police say a black sedan was observed on camera leaving the scene at a high rate of speed just after 12:30 a.m.

Haines was checked into Valley Medical Center at approximately 12:54 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the back, which he told hospital staff at the time happened while he was sleeping.

Forensic analysis later confirmed that a bullet recovered from Haines at the hospital was matched to one fired by a resident's gun.