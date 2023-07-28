One person killed in Tukwila shooting; suspect on the loose

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Strander Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A shooting suspect is on the loose after one person was found dead in the 200 block of Strander Boulevard in Tukwila Friday afternoon.

A man struck by gunfire was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle after the shooting.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 206-241-2121, email tips@tukwilawa.gov or send a private message on social media.

