Teen accused of stabbing, killing man who complained about loud party in Lakewood

The teen allegedly sent a Snapchat video that showed him stomping on the victim's head.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A teen accused of fatally stabbing a man who complained about a loud party in Lakewood has been charged as an adult.

Brodey D. Brownell, 17, was charged Aug. 2 with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the death of Leonard J. Williams, 64, of Lakewood. Brownell pleaded not guilty Aug. 4, and a judge set bail at $1.5 million. As of Monday, Brownell remained in custody.

Since Brownell is 17, both charges auto-declined into adult court.

The Lakewood Police Department responded to a call of a man who was found dead near the dumpsters of the Morning Tree Apartment complex near 83rd Avenue Southwest and 82nd Street Southwest on July 31 at about 7 a.m.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the man, identified as Williams, had been stabbed six to seven times in the head and neck area.

The night before, officers had responded twice to a unit at the apartment complex for complaints about a loud party and a fight, according to probable cause documents.

A witness told officers that while they were speaking with a group of teens in the apartment parking lot, one of the teens said “his ‘homeboy’ beat and stabbed the victim with a knife when he began confronting them about the loud party.”

Another witness told police that on the night of the killing, Brownell sent them a Snapchat video that showed Brownell stomping on Williams’ head while saying, “You messed with the wrong person.” In the video, Williams is bleeding from his eyes, ears and mouth and appears to be choking on his own blood, according to probable cause documents.

The witness told police that Brownell said he beat Williams first and later stabbed him.

A friend of the witness who also watched the Snapchat video confirmed the witness’ statement.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor in the apartment complex shows Brownell leaving the apartment where the party took place several times the morning of July 31 between 3:14 a.m. and 4:13 a.m. Voices of other people were heard on the footage saying, “they stomped him out.” Another person said at one point that Williams was snoring, which police said indicated Williams was still alive when Brownell returned a second time and allegedly stabbed him.