Hit-and-run suspect that fled to Mexico back in King County to face charges

Antonio Lopez is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter related to a fatal crash in February.

KING COUNTY, Wash — A 21-year-old accused of killing two people and fleeing the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in February is back in custody in King County.

Prosecutors said Antonio Lopez fled to Mexico after the crash. He was arrested at the border attempting to cross back into the United States late last month.

The crash on I-5 happened on a snowy February day at around 3 a.m. Lopez was driving his girlfriend's Jeep to pick her up from a party in the University Village area, according to court documents.

Lopez was headed southbound on I-5 when he passed a semi-truck. The semi-truck driver was "alerted to (Lopez's) extreme speed, especially given the snowy conditions and the traffic flow," according to documents.

Reconstruction of the accident put Lopez's speed at over 70 miles per hour.

Lopez allegedly slammed into the back of a Chevy on the shoulder, which then collided with a Mercedes and the driver who was still outside on the roadway.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy, 34-year-old Skyler Thornton and 38-year-old Terrell Aaron were killed. The pair are cousins.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered broken ribs, an injury to his head and a lacerated liver.

Prosecutors said the crash is the latest in a string of traffic violations Lopez committed over the past six years, including another fatal hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old man in 2017. Lopez was just 15 years old at the time.

Lopez was charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run in juvenile court after striking and killing Kevin Lozoya in Issaquah.

Lopez is expected to appear in King County court Wednesday related to the February crash.