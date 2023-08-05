Man killed in north Seattle hit-and-run

SEATTLE — A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in north Seattle on Friday night.
Seattle Police Department officers responded to the crash near Linden Avenue North and North 145th Street just before 11 p.m.
Officers found the man unresponsive in the roadway. Seattle Fire Department personnel declared the man dead at the scene.
Witnesses told Seattle police that two sedans hit the man and fled the area.
Police searched the area for the cars that were involved and didn’t find the vehicles or any suspects.
If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact Seattle police's Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad, which is the lead investigator, at (206) 684-8923.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
