Tumwater police search for hit-and-run driver involved in fatal collision

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Tumwater Police Department (TPD) is searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

In a bulletin, Tumwater police said the collision occurred Tuesday night between 9:21 p.m. and 9:32 p.m. on North 7th Avenue Southwest between Desoto Street and Clark Street.

No information on the description of the vehicle or the suspect was immediately made available.

TPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.